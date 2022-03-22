Congress moves adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha after hike in diesel and petrol prices

On Tuesday, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil took a major step amid the hike in petrol and diseal prices. He moved an adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha over the hike in fuel prices. However the government rejected all adjournment motions during the budget session. But there is still little chance of the acceptance of Gohil’s notice.

The government has increased the petrol and diesel prices by ₹0.80, since November 2. However it was expected that the fuel prices would rise in the country due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Not only this but there is also sudden spike in cooking gas prices, which has increased by ₹50 per cylinder.

Gohil in his notice to Rajya Sabha said, “That the House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to have a discussion on continuing increases in prices of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel.”