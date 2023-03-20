Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS demanding JPC on Adani stocks issue

New Delhi [India], March 20 : Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss "the Government's failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud".

A meeting of leaders from like-minded opposition parties is underway at the office of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House on Monday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) informed.

The proceedings in the two Houses of Parliament were disrupted for the fifth day on Friday as the ruling BJP and opposition parties sought to vociferously raise their issues. The acrimony continued to play out outside the Parliament with leaders from BJP and Congress targeting each other over Rahul Gandhi's remarks and the Ad issue.

After the Lok Sabha met for the day, opposition members came near the Speaker's podium over their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Ad row. The BJP members raised the demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom, alleging that they had maligned institutions in the country.

Congress alleged that the audio was muted after they raised slogans that Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to respond to allegations of BJP leaders against him. Congress members alleged that there was no audio for about 20 minutes of the House proceedings. Government sources said the audio was muted due to a "technical fault".

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions and was adjourned for the day. The House earlier took up some of the listed business.

The second part of the Budget session began on March 13.

