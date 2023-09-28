Congress mulling idea to drop several sitting MLAs in Rajasthan after internal survey shows anti-incumbency

New Delhi, Sep 28 Even as the crucial assembly elections are inching closer in Rajasthan, the Congress is mulling the idea of dropping several of the ministers and sitting MLAs in the polls, sources said.

Party source said that the Congress in its internal report has found anti-incumbency against many of the Ministers and the sitting MLAs.

The source said that the reporter prepared by the team of party strategist Sunil Kanugolu has found a number of issues and thus highlighted it to the party leadership.

The source said that the team of Kanugolu has identified at least 50 seats where the sitting MLAs and ministers have strong anti-incumbency against them and they would not be able to win the elections.

Following the startling revelation in its internal report, the party is mulling to drop many of its ministers as well as the MLAs in the coming elections.

However, the source further said that the final decision will be taken by the party’s central election committee (CEC) which will sit on deciding the candidates for Rajasthan.

The party had earlier said that it plans to release the list of candidates for Rajasthan in the month of September.

Rajasthan’s Screening Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi had earlier also indicated that the candidates will be decided on the basis of the winnability.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also launched several pro-people schemes ahead of the assembly election in the desert state. Meanwhile several senior leaders, including party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi had been visiting the state for campaigning.

Even the BJP, which was voted out of power in the 2018 assembly elections is eyeing to make a comeback in the desert state and is leaving no stones unturned for the victory.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nadda on Wednesday night held meetings with the senior party leaders in the state to chalk out strategy for the assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been visiting the state to campaign for the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor