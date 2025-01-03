Congress Opposes Naming Delhi University College After Veer Savarkar, Proposes Manmohan Singh's Name Instead

VD Savarkar is a controversial political figure, often causing tensions between opposition and ruling parties. The recent decision to name a new college at Delhi University after him has escalated conflicts between the BJP and Congress. This controversy began when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a college in Najafgarh, which is set to be named after Savarkar. The college, with a budget of ₹140 crore, will feature modern amenities, including 24 classrooms, 40 faculty offices, a library, and a conference hall.

The Congress Youth Organisation, led by National President Varun Chaudhary, strongly opposes this decision and proposes that the college be named after former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. They highlight Singh's important contributions to education and governance, such as the Right to Education Act and the Central Universities Act, arguing that honoring him would serve as an inspiration for future generations. Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma criticized the BJP for praising Savarkar while failing to implement significant initiatives in his name over the past 11 years. He also noted that Savarkar's controversial connections with the British during the independence struggle make him an unsuitable role model.

On the other hand, the BJP defends its decision by emphasizing Savarkar's contributions as a freedom fighter and ideologue, presenting the naming of the college as a way to recognize historically marginalized figures in post-independence India.

This conflict reflects a broader ideological divide: Congress supports leaders like Manmohan Singh, who represent progressive governance and educational reform, while the BJP seeks to reinforce Savarkar's legacy within its nationalist framework.