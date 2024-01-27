Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Breaks Silence on Bihar Political Crisis, Says I Have Spoken With…

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the ongoing political crisis in Bihar on Saturday, asserting the party's commitment to resolving differences within the INDIA alliance. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge expressed a lack of information regarding the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leaving the alliance, countering earlier media reports.

"I don't have any information on JDU moving out of the INDIA alliance. What they have in mind is not clear. I am traveling to Dehradun tomorrow, then to Delhi. I will get the full information and then I will brief you. Let us see what will happen... Our effort is to unite everyone. I have spoken with Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Sitaram Yechury. If we unite, we will give a good fight, and the INDIA alliance will be a success. Those who are interested in saving democracy will not change their minds and will stay with us,'" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ANI quoted.

According to media reports, JD(U) veteran Nitish Kumar is likely to resign from the post of Bihar Chief Minister today, and that several Congress MLAs will go with him.

Earlier this week, Mamata Banerjee dealt a blow to the alliance, announcing her party's decision to contest all 42 seats in Bengal independently, citing Congress's failure to initiate seat-sharing discussions. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar, contemplating a return to the BJP-led NDA, is reportedly upset with Congress's failure in seat-sharing talks. He also perceives Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi as benefiting the grand old party rather than the INDIA alliance.