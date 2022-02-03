Congress releases third list of candidates for Manipur polls

Congress on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Manipur.

The candidates along with their respective assembly constituencies are: Aribam Pramodini Devi (Keisamthong), Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh (Wangkhei), Birla Haobijam (Thanga), Wairok Morung Makunga (Tengnoupal).

The elections will be held on February 27 and March 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor