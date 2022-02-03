Congress releases third list of candidates for Manipur polls
By ANI | Published: February 3, 2022 01:40 AM2022-02-03T01:40:24+5:302022-02-03T01:50:02+5:30
Congress on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Manipur.
The candidates along with their respective assembly constituencies are: Aribam Pramodini Devi (Keisamthong), Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh (Wangkhei), Birla Haobijam (Thanga), Wairok Morung Makunga (Tengnoupal).
The elections will be held on February 27 and March 3.
( With inputs from ANI )
