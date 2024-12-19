Congress spreading false propaganda against Amit Shah due to frustration, desperation: TN BJP

Chennai, Dec 19 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad on Thursday slammed the Congress and its allies for indulging in propaganda against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his Parliament speech on B. R. Ambedkar.

Prasad attributed this to the frustration and desperation of the INDIA bloc.

In a statement, Prasad said Union Minister Shah's recent speech in Parliament underscored Dr Ambedkar's legacy, emphasising that invoking his name has become a hollow trend.

The Union Minister noted that merely repeating Ambedkar's name, akin to invoking God's name, would not guarantee salvation.

Genuine efforts to uphold the Constitution and ensure social justice are necessary, he added.

Prasad highlighted the repeal of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, as a monumental achievement that fulfilled Dr. Ambedkar's vision of a unified India.

He claimed this move had left the opposition reeling and disrupted their plans to divide the country.

Prasad lauded Home Minister Shah for introducing key legislative bills in Parliament aimed at promoting social justice, equality, and good governance. These include Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill.

He said these bills reflect the government's commitment to promoting social justice and equality while dismantling the Congress' "anti-Dalit policies."

Prasad emphasised that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken significant steps to empower marginalised communities.

Initiatives like Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, and the strengthening of the SC/ST Act demonstrate this commitment.

Other notable measures include the Jal Jeevan Mission and Ujjwala Yojana, which have improved the lives of marginalised communities, Development of the Panchteerth, resolution of Chaitya Bhoomi land issues, and restoration of Ambedkar's residences in Delhi and London to honour his legacy.

Prasad also noted that in 2019, while celebrating the 70th anniversary of India's Constitution, PM Modi hailed the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar as India's "sacred book".

The BJP leader accused the Congress party of distorting history and engaging in manipulative strategies.

"Their actions are a testament to their desperation and lack of genuine commitment to the welfare of the people," he said.

He warned that such "deceitful" tactics would lead to the Congress party's downfall, as the Indian public demands honesty, integrity, and transparency from its leaders.

Prasad criticised the opposition for disrupting Parliament during the special session commemorating 75 years of India’s Constitution.

He described their actions as a "blatant disrespect" to the Constitution and Parliament, driven by electoral gains.

He also condemned the Trinamool Congress for issuing a breach of privilege notice against Union Minister Shah, calling it an example of "low-grade politics."

Prasad asserted that the Congress party and its allies, including the DMK, are engaged in a conspiracy to discredit Home Minister Shah and undermine the Modi government.

Despite their attempts, the BJP remains committed to its vision of a strong and unified India.

He expressed confidence in Union Minister Shah's leadership, guided by his belief in Indian culture and ethos, to continue driving the nation towards a brighter future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor