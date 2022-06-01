Congress will lose the status of principal opposition party in 2024 : Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the State Cabinet will decide by August 15, on a separate clarification for Indigenous minorities who are not migrated to Assam from other places. The chief minister said, "We are in process of identifying another set of minority people who are not migrated to Assam, their origin to this soil. The committee which was constituted for this purpose has given us certain parameters that who should be considered an indigenous minority. I think the cabinet will come to a decision on this before August 15."

"Muslims are recognized as minorities as of now along with Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and other communities irrespective of their migration status. Till the Supreme Court does not make any other interpretation, whoever is following Islam they are the minority as per the definition of the Minority Commission. There is no problem to identify it. But, Assam is on another journey to identify the indigenous minority," Sarma added.

( With inputs from ANI )

