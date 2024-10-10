Cong’s contradictory stance on poll results shows their flawed mentality: Union Minister

Hubballi, Oct 10 Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi criticised the Congress after they blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after losing the Haryana election.

“Congress party’s contradictory stance is unacceptable and shows their flawed mentality. When they win elections, they find no problem with EVMs but when they lose, they blame the machines,” the Union Minister said.

He added that the Congress blaming the Election Commission and the Central government without reason, alleging EVM faults is simply out of frustration after losing elections.

He further underlined that the recent elections in Haryana and J&K represent a major victory for democracy.

He emphasised that J&K has seen significant transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“With the abrogation of Article 370, the reservation for Dalits, and the simplification of panchayat and municipal governance, the BJP won 29 seats in the region. Voters have elevated the BJP as a major opposition party,” he said.

He said that in Haryana, no party in history has won three consecutive terms, but the BJP has now set that record with its hat-trick victory.

He further claimed that due to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board scams, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is now in a shaky position where he may have to resign.

“Congress is trying to suppress the voice against corruption by saying they will investigate cases from the BJP’s tenure. However, the BJP party will not back down and has challenged the Congress to go ahead with the investigations,” the Union Minister said.

