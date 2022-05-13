'Conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims life threat, SC seeks response from Centre, Delhi

New Delhi, May 13 The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and the Delhi governments on a plea by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail, claiming a threat to his life inside the prison.

A bench, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, and comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, noted Chandrashekhar's counsel contention that he was apprehending a threat to life inside prison.

As Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju assured the top court that security of the accused will be taken care of, the bench asked the Centre and the Delhi governments to file their responses in two weeks.

Chandrashekhar was arrested last year for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, which includes former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Many women Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the ED for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

In April this year, he was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader and others.

During the hearing, Raju - who was representing Centre and the Delhi government - sought two weeks to file response in the matter. He submitted that the accused used the name of the retired judge of this court to get some favour and forged passes of the MPs and also forged car registration numbers. He added that there are a large number of cases against him. However, the bench said the concern is regarding the safety of the petitioner.

The bench recorded that Raju assured it that the safety of the petitioner presently lodged in Tihar jail would be taken care of. The bench has listed the matter for further hearing in the week commencing from June 6.

