Construction of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project completed till top level

New Delhi [India], June 30 : In a significant milestone towards the completion of the 2,000 Mega Watt Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project located in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and being executed by NHPC Limited, the construction of the dam till the top level of Elevation Level (EL), 210 m, or 90 per cent, has been completed in all blocks, an official statement said.

As per the Ministry of Power, "The Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh had, on May 31, 2023, reviewed the progress of the project, at which time it was informed that the project had achieved significant progress in dam concreting, with 14 blocks having achieved the top level of 210 meters and the remaining two blocks slated to be completed by June 2023."

NHPC has informed us that more than 90 per cent of the total work of the project has already been completed. The construction of all major components, including Dam, Power House and Hydromechanical Works is fast progressing towards completion.

"The remaining work of radial gates will be completed after the monsoon season and electricity generation is expected to begin by the end of Financial Year 2023-24," Ministry added

On completion, the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project will generate approximately 7,500 million kilowatt-hours of power annually, in a 90 percent-dependable year.

NHPC Limited commenced construction work on Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project in January 2005 after obtaining forest clearance on October 12, 2004.

However, due to agitations and protests by local stakeholders, the project construction work was stalled from December 2011 to October 2019. The project construction resumed on October 15, 2019, after the clearance by National Green Tribunal.

