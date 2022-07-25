Continue rain triggers flood-like situation in MP

Bhopal, July 25 Continued rain for the three days in several parts of Madhya Pradesh has prompted the authorities to make the people alert with flood-like situation. Almost big and small size rivers in the state including- Narmada, Betva, Tava, Shipra, Gopad-Banas and many more are reportedly flowing above danger marks.

Highways and and many roads connecting one from another part of the state are submerged with rain water. Reports received from various locations suggested that there is flood-like situation in many areas, schools, community health centers, government offices and residential colonies.

A bridge built on National Highway connecting capital city Bhopal to Raisen collapsed on Sunday night, slowing vehicular movement and causing traffic snarls on other roads. Similarly, a 40-meter patch of newly constructed bridge on National Highway connecting Bhopal-Jabalpur and Nagpur (Maharashtra) caved in near Bhopal.

Further, highway connecting Sheopur (MP) to Kota (Rajasthan) remained closed for two days due to water flowing above from small size bridges built on roads.

Notably, an elderly woman's body was cremated on road in Bhind district owing to submergence of existing cremation space by swollen Sindh river.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Orange and Yellow' alerts pertaining for different parts of the state. Bhopal city has recorded 8.7 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to regional office of IMD in Bhopal.

There is flood-like situation in Bhopal as almost all lakes and dams have received rainwater above danger marks. Sensing the alarming situation, the administration has opened extra gates of dams (dams buit on several rivers, including Narmada, Betwa, Kaliyasot etc.) to release water.

According to IMD, heavy rain is likely in various districts like Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shajapur, Raigarh, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Sagar and many more.

