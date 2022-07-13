Coronavirus: All schools in Manipur closed till july 24 amid surge in covid-19 cases

Coronavirus cases have once again started to rise across the country. Against this backdrop, the Manipur government has announced to close all schools till July 24. Due to the increase in the number of corona patients in the state, the Manipur government has ordered the closure of all schools till next week. The official order was issued on Tuesday. The state's positvity rate has gone beyond 15 per cent, said H Gyan Prakash, school education commissioner. The Manipur government has issued a notification in this regard. It said all private and government schools in the state would remain closed until July 24, due to an increase in the number of corona patients and an average of 15 per cent above the test positivity rate.

59 new corona patients were found in Manipur on Tuesday. So far on Monday, 47 new corona cases had been reported. A total of 15 patients have recovered from the corona in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

According to the order, all government, subsidized, as well as private schools affiliated to other boards, should be closed immediately by July 24 in the public interest. Many schools were to start here from July 16 after the end of summer vacation. Earlier, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had said that the government would discuss the health safety of children under 12 years of age. This is because there is currently no anti-covid-19 vaccine available in Manipur for this age group.

