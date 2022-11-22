Court extends Aftab Poonawala's police custody by 4 days

A court extended the police custody of Aftab Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner and cut her body into 35 pieces before disposing it of, by four days, while another judge allowed police to go ahead with a polygraph test to unravel the murder.

In view of the reasons stated by investigating officer, it is the considered opinion of this court that further remand of the accused be authorised in police custody for the purpose of ensuring conclusion of investigation in the matter. Accordingly, remand of accused is hereby authorized in police custody for further period of four days till November 26, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said.

The judge said the IO has informed the court, citing information received from sources, that some religious organisations or miscreants might attack the accused and that he be produced at the lockup of Saket district court.

The court noted, in the application for extension of Poonawala’s police remand, the IO said some more body parts of the deceased, Shraddha Walkar, including her jaws, were recovered from a jungle on November 20. The IO also requested for extension of his police custody on the ground that more body parts or bones and weapons can be recovered on the basis of the disclosures made by the accused, the court said.