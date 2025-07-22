Court orders special facilities for YSR Congress Party MP in jail

Vijayawada, July 22 The ACB Special Court here on Tuesday directed the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison authorities to treat YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP, P.V. Midhun Reddy, as a special category prisoner and provide him special facilities.

The MP, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the multi-crore liquor scam case on July 19, is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

The court passed the orders on a petition filed by the Rajampet MP seeking special facilities like home-cooked food and medicines.

The Deputy Jail Superintendent appeared in person before the judge, who directed him to provide the facilities.

The MP had sought a bed, bedsheet, pillow, water bottle, cooler, newspapers, pen, table and also a television to enable him to watch the ongoing Parliament proceedings. He had mentioned that these provisions were necessary for him to discharge his duties as an MP.

The court asked the prison authorities to arrange a television if there is a provision. It also made it clear that the MP has to bear the cost of water bottles, newspapers and food.

The prison authorities will also take an undertaking from the MP for the outside food. The court directed that Midhun Reddy be provided healthcare facilities available in the jail, and if necessary, he be provided access to healthcare facilities outside the jail.

Midhun Reddy’s family members and his advocate were also permitted to meet him in the jail thrice a week.

During the arguments on the MP’s petition on Monday, his counsel brought to the court’s notice that the prison authorities failed to respond to the legal notice, and that the MP was forced to sleep on the floor. The judge directed the jail superintendent to appear in person before the court.

The ACB court had also directed the prison authorities to file a counter-affidavit.

Midhun Reddy, who is the floor leader of YSRCP in Lok Sabha, is accused number four in the case. He was arrested on July 19, and the next day, the ACB Court remanded him to judicial custody till August 1.

