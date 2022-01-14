COVID-19: 39 school children test covid positive in Jharkhand

At least 39 students have tested covid positive. The incident has raised concerns among parents and the administration. According to information received, 39 students and three teachers have been infected with corona in Jharkhand. According to an official, 39 children from several schools in Jharkhand's Dumka district tested covid positive. Thirty-four students from four high schools in the Jama block and five from the other five schools in the Jarmundi, Dumka and Shikaripada blocks tested positive for corona. According to Dumka Civil Surgeon Bachcha Prasad Singh, three teachers of Jama block have also contracted corona.

Children infected with corona range in age from 6 to 18 years. All students at the school have been ordered to be tested. The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased and the number of patients has reached three crore. In the last 24 hours, 2,64,202 new patients with covid have been found. Corona has so far claimed the lives of over four lakh people across the country. The number of omicron patients in the country has reached 5,753.