COVID-19: Delhi logs 373 new cases, one death in last 24 hours

Delhi logged 373 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.15 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,603. Yesterday the national capital reported 212 new cases.

According to the bulletin, 255 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic is 18,79,083.

Total 17,371 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

One patient succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the city to 26,210.

As many as 23,783 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department.

Meanwhile, a slight dip was witnessed in the COVID-19 cases in India on Tuesday, as the country logged 2,338 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. Yesterday, 2,706 COVID cases were reported.

With this, the active caseload currently stands at 17,883 and the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

( With inputs from ANI )

