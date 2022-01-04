COVID-19: J-K LG Manoj Sinha requests 'young friends' to get vaccinated

After the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the children in the age bracket of 15-18 years began on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha encouraged 'young friends' to get vaccinated.

The Lieutenant Governor said that vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, Sinha said, "COVID-19 vaccination starts for children aged 15-18 years in Jammu and Kashmir. My humble request to the young friends to get vaccinated. Vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic."

Meanwhile, on the first day of the vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 years age group, more than 40 lakh children received their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine till 8.30 pm on Monday, as per the Co-WIN portal.

Terming the achievement as another "feather in the cap" in India's ongoing nationwide vaccination drive in which the country earlier crossed the milestone of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Well done Young India! Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 pm. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive."

Notably, the vaccination registration for children in this age group began on January 1 while the drive commenced on January 3.

The vaccination is being carried out in consultation with hospitals, health centres and schools.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor