Covid-19 related data of thousands of Indians leaked online

The country is currently facing coronavirus pandemic. The number of patients has crossed the three crore mark and millions of people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the government has had to provide various personal information about vaccination and corona. But now there is a big claim that the same data has been leaked from a government server.

Meanwhile, the central government has given an immediate explanation in this regard and it has been clarified that there is no fact in this claim. The personal information of more than 20,000 people has been leaked from the servers of the Government of India. There is the name, mobile number, address and details of the Covid test. This information is easily available through online search. The leaked data has also been put up for sale on the Red Forum's website, a hacker claimed by IANS. The hacker also claimed that the data came directly from the government's CDN (Content Delivery Network) server. This data is also readily available in Google search.

It was also claimed that this data is available by searching for List of Beneficiaries Enrolled for Covid Vaccine with the keyword RT-PCR results. Rajasekhara Rajahariya, an expert on internet security, shared this information on his Twitter account. The details of the personal information have been leaked from the CDN and the data on the Cowin platform is easily available on the internet, Rajahariya warned.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement that,"Regarding data leak from CoWIN - We are getting the matter examined. However, prima facie it appears that the alleged leak is not related to Co-WIN as we neither collect any information on address or the #COVID19 status of beneficiaries."

"There have been several media reports claiming that the data stored in Co-WIN portal has been leaked online. It is clarified that no data has leaked from Co-WIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on this digital platform. It is also clarified that while Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will enquire into the substance of the news, prima facie the assertion is not correct,as Co-WIN collects neither the address of the person nor the RT-PCR test results for COVID-19 vaccination," said Govt of India.

