Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group to begin from March 16

The Central government will start the Covid vaccination for the 12-14 year age group this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. The health minister said that the vaccination for 12-13 and for 13-14 age group will start from March 16, Wednesday. In addition to this, people above 60 will be able to take precaution shots, the minister added. In a tweet in Hindi, Manaviya said, "If children are safe then the country is safe!

I am happy to inform that from March 16, Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 will start. Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ that they must get the vaccine". Citing a source, the news agency said, "The vaccination of children in the age group of 12 -14 years is most likely to begin from Tuesday. Also, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years and above would be removed". India started vaccinating the 15-18 year age group from January 3. Until now, children were given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shots. According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health, 3,37,70,605 children between 15 and 18 years of age group have received the second dose.