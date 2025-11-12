CPI-M faces internal revolt in Thiruvananthapuram as rebel leaders allege 'deal' with BJP

Thiruvananthapuram Nov 12 In a major embarrassment for Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is aiming to retain control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the upcoming local body elections, internal rebellion has erupted within its leading party, the CPI-M.

Generally, in the strong cadre party of CPI-M, rebellion happens very rarely, unlike in the Congress and the BJP.

However, now, two local leaders, Annie Ashokan and K.V. Mohanan, on Wednesday came out openly against the party, announcing their decision to contest as independents after being denied tickets.

The dissidence has broken out in the Chembazhanthi and Vazhotukonam wards, with reports now emerging that unrest may spread to Ulloor, where another party member is reportedly considering an independent bid.

At the centre of the storm is Chembazhanthi local committee member Annie Ashokan, who has accused senior CPI-M leader and MLA Kadakampally Surendran of striking a covert understanding with the BJP.

She alleged that her exclusion was part of a political deal to ensure the BJP’s electoral gains in select wards. "Kadakampally has always fielded weak candidates to help the BJP win. This time too, he denied me a seat and brought in a candidate unknown to the people here," she said.

Ashokan, who served as Kazhakkoottam Block Panchayat President from 2004 to 2010, claimed that she faced discrimination and humiliation within the party.

"I have been active for over three decades. The leadership ignored my contributions and buried every complaint I raised," she said, adding that despite her loyalty, she was forced to rebel.

Former branch secretary Mohanan from Vazhotukonam also announced his independent candidature after being denied a ticket.

The allegations have triggered a political storm, with the Congress seizing on the issue to accuse the CPI-M of a "secret understanding" with the BJP.

The rebellion, coming just weeks ahead of polling, has dealt a moral and organisational blow to the LDF’s efforts to consolidate control over the capital’s civic body.

In the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a blistering triangular fight has begun with the Left, BJP, and the Congress-led UDF engaged in a fight to finish.

