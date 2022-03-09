Crime News: Income tax department raids Kanpur-based businessman, recovers Rs 50 lakh cash

The Income Tax Department has raided the house of a trader in Kanpur. About Rs 50 lakh cash has been seized in this case. The trader's name is Shishir Awasthi and he has been found to have lakhs of rupees. Five special teams of the Income Tax Department raided five different places in Kanpur and Unnao. According to sources, Rs 50 lakh cash has been seized so far. The team is investigating a house in Swaroop Nagar area, a warehouse at Naya Ganj, a factory in Unnao and two other places.

A team from the Income Tax Department is investigating Shishir Awasthi and his accountant. Shishir is the owner of Upamanyu Group of Industries. It is also learned that he has two lockers. The raid was carried out on suspicion of tax evasion. The team also visited a factory in the Unnao industrial area. Preliminary investigations have revealed a large number of irregularities.

According to sources, under-billing had been going on for several days. Fake invoices were being created. There was an error in the cash book. There is a big difference between stock and register. His earnings were high, but his returns were low. The team seized a large number of documents, hard disks and computers. The Income-tax department had in February raided several places belonging to Rajendra Agarwal, a popular jeweler in Kanpur. About Rs 4.5 crore was seized.