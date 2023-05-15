Criminal wanted in murder-cum-dacoity case arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the main accused of the 'Chenu Pehlwan gang' involved in the sensational murder-cum-dacoity case of the Civil Lines area on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Special Commissioner of Police, Ravinder Yadav, the crime branch arrested a sharpshooter of 'Chenu Gang' identified as Mohit Chauhan (26), a native of Chaman Vihar area of Loni in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

"Chouhan is the main accused in the murder cum dacoity case of Civil Lines area and was previously involved in 19 criminal cases which include 394/397/302/34 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 27/54/59 of the Arms Act of PS Civil Lines, Delhi and also in an armed robbery case of Police Station Gulabi Bagh, Delhi," officials said.

"He was arrested near the Rajputana Dhaba of Bulandshahar on the Aligarh Highway," they said.

According to Delhi Police, the Chenu Gang led by Irfan Pehlwan is notorious for looting businessmen carrying large amounts of cash operated in the area of Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and other nearby areas in Delhi with their main target to rob the carriers transporting huge cash.

"On May 8 an incident of murder cum robbery took place in the area of Police Station Civil Lines wherein the victim was shot dead by armed robbers. Secret information was received that a suspect named Mohit Chauhan, the main shooter in the case of PS Civil Lines, would come to his uncle's Dhaba in Bulandshahr on a motorcycle," the officials stated.

Accordingly, through manual intelligence and technical surveillance, the raiding party laid a trap near Rajputana Dhaba, Bulandshahr - Aligarh Highway and watched for the movement of suspect Mohit Chauhan. The suspect Mohit Chauhan came on a motorcycle and was identified through his photographs. The team immediately swung into action and apprehended the accused.

During interrogation, the accused Mohit Chauhan disclosed that he along with his 5 other gang members identified as Fahim, Sammu, Sehnawaz, Alam and Javed alias Thekedar robbed the victim, who was coming out of the market.

The Police said, "On the day of the incident, Mohit Chauhan and Alam chased the target victim on a scooty and intercepted him near Aruna Asif Hospital, Civil Lines, Delhi. When accused Mohit Chauhan and Alam tried to rob the victim, he resisted and did not hand over the bag. Eventually, Mohit Chauhan fired 3 rounds at the victim in order to grab the bag and fled from the place of the incident."

Further, he disclosed that he along with his partners Fahim, and Sammu committed a robbery of Rs 16 lakh in the area of PS Gulabi Bagh, Delhi in December 2022.

Further investigation revealed that the main accused, Mohit Chauhan had studied upto class 12 and is also an ITI diploma holder. He came into the crime world through his known person Rashid Khan as he lost money in Bitcoin Trading. When he went to jail, he met other criminals and started committing crimes, officials said.

