Cyclone Dana Update: Indian Coast Guard Prepares for Rescue Operations Amid Landfall

Cyclone Dana has made landfall on the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, prompting a significant mobilization of resources for disaster response and relief operations. The Indian Coast Guard has deployed 11 ships, 5 aircraft, and 14 Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) to address the challenges posed by the cyclone and to assist affected communities. They reported no loss of life or property at sea as of now.

The cyclone struck the Odisha coast, resulting in uprooted trees and downed power lines in several areas, with one reported fatality in West Bengal. It made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi confirmed that their proactive measures resulted in zero casualties. Over 600,000 people were successfully evacuated to safer locations before the storm's impact. He noted that airport services have resumed, with the first flight landing at 9 a.m. today, and all road blockages are expected to be cleared by 1 p.m. today. The National Disaster Response Force is also actively engaged in clearing debris and restoring normalcy in the affected areas.