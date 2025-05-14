Cyclone Shakti: Early Monsoon as Cyclonic Storm Brews Over Andaman Sea; Likely to Landfall On These Dates

Unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms with strong winds are the signs of a cyclonic storm named 'Shakti'. According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon has already arrived in parts of the South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, South Bay of Bengal, and some parts of the North Andaman Sea. Sri Lanka proposed the name 'Shakti'. Although the official name of the cyclone has not yet been announced, forecasts suggest that this will be the likely name.

According to the regional weather forecast, cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea may lead to the formation of a low-pressure system between May 16 and 22. The circulation will form into a cyclone named 'Shakti' between May 23 and 28, as per the prediction of Bangladesh Meteorologist Mostafa Kamal Palash.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Pune, Thane, Raigad and Several Other Districts.

After forming into a cyclonic storm, it will make landfall between May 24 and 26, affecting coastal areas between Odisha and West Bengal, as well as Khulna and Chattogram in Bangladesh. “An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Andaman Sea between 1.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height at 0300 UTC of today, 13th May, 2025,” IMD said in a press release on Tuesday.

A cyclonic circulation currently noticed in North India, including in Uttar Pradesh and another is active over West Bengal, These weather patterns can bring heavy rain and thunderstorms in the surrounding regions. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert in several districts of Karnataka, warning residents to expect more pre-monsoon showers until May 16. In Kolkata, the forecast for Wednesday indicates a partly cloudy sky, with a chance of thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in the evening.