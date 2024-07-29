DAC clears capital acquisition proposals to enhance defence capabilities

New Delhi, July 29 The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) at a meeting under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved several capital acquisition proposals to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Army and the Indian Coast Guard.

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded to the procurement of an Advanced Land Navigation System (ALNS) for Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) of the Indian Army. The system is spoof-proof with high levels of encryption.

The ALNS Mk-II is compatible with the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, in addition to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS).

The ALNS Mk-II offers compatibility with Defence Series Maps resulting in very high accuracy in navigational applications for AFVs.

This equipment will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Chennai, under the Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category.

To enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard, the DAC accorded AoN for the procurement of 22 Interceptor Boats with state-of-the-art systems capable of quick interception and shallow water operation in territorial waters.

These boats will be used for coastal surveillance and patrolling, and search and rescue operations, including medical evacuation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor