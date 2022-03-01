Dancer gang-raped by contractor, 10 aides in UP

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 1 A dancer was allegedly gang-raped by a contractor and his ten aides who also filmed the act.

The victim was taken to the farm house in the Bithoor area where the incident took place.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

It is alleged that the contractor was blackmailing the survivor threatening that he will make the video viral on social media.

The incident, which had taken place on February 6, came to light after the survivor lodged a complaint with the Barra police on Monday.

In her complaint, the woman said that she is a professional dancer and one Deva Sardar, who is a contractor, had invited her to perform at an event at a farm house in the Bithoor area of the district on February 6.

On reaching the farm house, when she did not find any stage to perform, she raised an objection.

The accused lured her and said they would pay her a good amount of money if she performed the show in a room at the farm itself, to which she agreed.

During the performance, she was offered a soft drink laced with sedatives. As soon as she consumed the drink, she became unconscious.

Later, the accused gang-raped her and also filmed the act, she further stated.

Barra police station in-charge Dinanath Mishra said an FIR has been lodged and the matter is being investigated.

"The investigation in this matter is underway. We will soon arrest the accused," he said.

Mishra further said the accused, identified as Deva Sardar, Mohit and Shobhit and 7-8 other unidentified men, have been booked under sections 328, 376 of IPC and section 66D of the IT Act.

