Daylight robbery: Armed men flee with gold worth Rs 30 lakh from Delhi jewellery store

New Delhi, Sep 27 In a brazen daylight heist, three armed men targeted a jewellery store in north Delhi on Wednesday, making off with around 480 grams of gold, valued at nearly Rs 30 lakh.

The robbers, wearing helmets, arrived on a motorcycle at Shriram Jewellery shop in Samaypur Badli area, where they brandished their firearms and threatened the staff before escaping with their loot.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.30 p.m.

"A police team was dispatched for the spot after they received information regarding the incident," said a senior police official.

The CCTV footage captured the culprits fleeing on the motorcycle, even firing shots into the air.

"Police teams have been formed to crack the case and further teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to trace and identify the accused. We are hopeful that the case will be solved soon,” said the official.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a daring theft at a jewellery store in Jangpura in south Delhi, where thieves made off with ornaments estimated to be worth Rs 20-25 crore. The criminals gained entry through the building's terrace and ultimately accessed the strongroom on the ground floor, where the jewellery was stored, by boring a hole through its wall. They not only made away with these items but also seized the pieces displayed in the showroom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor