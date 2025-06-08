'Decision in 2-3 months': PMK founder Ramadoss keeps alliance cards close to chest

Chennai, June 8 Amid ongoing speculation over a possible alliance with the BJP for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S. Ramadoss on Sunday clarified that no decision has been made yet and any announcement regarding electoral ties will come only after "two or three months".

Expectations had been high that the BJP would seal an alliance with the PMK during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The PMK, with a strong base in northern Tamil Nadu, was considered a strategic ally.

Fueling the anticipation was the recent meeting between BJP ideologue and supporter S. Gurumurthy and Dr. Ramadoss at the latter’s residence in Thailapuram in Villupuram district.

However, Ramadoss and his son, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, were conspicuously absent during Shah’s visit to Madurai, where the Union Minister attended a key BJP party meeting.

In a development that raised further political curiosity, Ramadoss made an unannounced visit to Chennai on Saturday and met Gurumurthy. While the nature of their discussions remains undisclosed, political observers believe the meeting could have involved alliance deliberations.

Adding a personal dimension to the unfolding political drama, Ramadoss also met his grandson Mukundan Parasuraman on Sunday.

Asked about the meeting, he brushed it off as "just a grandfather meeting his grandson".

The strained relationship between Ramadoss and Anbumani became public last year when Ramadoss announced Mukundan as the youth wing president of PMK—a decision that drew open criticism from Anbumani Ramadoss.

Hinting at a political comeback, the 85-year-old veteran said: "Age is just a number. Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) was politically active even at 94, and Mahathir Mohamad served as Malaysian Prime Minister at 92."

The remarks have been widely interpreted as Ramadoss’ renewed interest in asserting leadership within the party. Asked about a possible rift with his son and the status of party affairs, Ramadoss said: "PMK cadres are never tired. We are working hard to strengthen the party. Good news will come soon."

On the matter of alliances, he remained tight-lipped. “I cannot comment on that now. A decision will be made in two or three months,” he told reporters, effectively putting the BJP-PMK alliance speculation on hold - for now.

