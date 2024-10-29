Deepavali: TN govt declares half-day holiday for educational institutions on Oct 30

Chennai, Oct 29 The Tamil Nadu government has declared a half-day holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday (October 30) for Deepavali festivities.

An official said that schools and colleges in the state would function only till noon on Wednesday.

With Deepavali falling on Thursday (October 31), the state government has already declared a holiday on Thursday and Friday for the festival.

The Union Territory of Puducherry has also declared October 30th as a holiday.

With October 30 being declared as a holiday due to Deepavali festivities, Puducherry will have a long holiday week. There is a huge rush in Puducherry town as people are coming out in large numbers for shopping.

In view of the Deepavali festivities and following central intelligence inputs, the Puducherry government has heightened security in the territory.

For the Deepavali festival on October 31, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has deployed 9,658 buses from Chennai’s main bus terminal to various destinations across the state.

This includes 3,408 routine daily services, 4,250 special buses, and 2,000 omnibuses. Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Sivasankar said that to further aid smooth travel and avoid congestion during festival days, Chief Secretary N. Miruganandam is coordinating with the Union government to prevent bottlenecks at toll plazas.

Additionally, reserve parking facilities have been arranged for extra buses if required. TNSTC Kumbakonam buses will park at the Vandalur Zoo parking area, while omnibuses will use the Maraimalai Nagar Municipality parking.

Long-distance buses to other districts are being operated from Kilambakkam, with the Transport Corporation arranging buses from all areas of Chennai to this terminal.

Furthermore, eight electric vehicles are shuttling between the MTC terminal and the intercity bus area.

The waiting area at the Kilambakkam terminal can accommodate up to 2,000 passengers. It has been equipped with eight ATMs, three feeding centres, 18 water purifiers, and 140 accommodation facilities for passengers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor