Defence Estates Organisation enhances efficiency, welfare ecosystem

New Delhi, Sep 30 As part of the Defence Ministry’s Year of Reforms initiative, the Defence Estates Organisation (DEO) has introduced measures to strengthen efficiency, transparency, and institutional capacity, an official said on Tuesday.

During this period, DEO advanced digitisation, implemented land management reforms, rolled out citizen-centric welfare initiatives, and strengthened infrastructure, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to modernising defence administration, said the official in a statement.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to launch a series of new publications aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity of the Controller General of Defence Accounts and promoting modernisation and transparency, an official said.

He will also attend the 278th Annual Day celebration of the Defence Accounts Department in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Defence Estates Organisation (DEO) has collaborated with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to extend social welfare schemes in cantonments, including Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, NAMASTE, and Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana, enhancing the welfare ecosystem for residents.

A key milestone was the Special Land Audit Report for the North Eastern Region, covering nearly 50,000 acres of Army-occupied land across eight states, including Sikkim, which improved transparency and accountability in defence land management.

On the administrative side, DG Shailendra Nath Gupta implemented cadre reforms in line with Ministry directives, including revised recruitment rules, cadre restructuring, and three Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), ensuring timely promotions, said the statement.

Infrastructure expansion included foundation stones for new complexes at Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Western Command (Principal Directorate) and the inauguration of the Udhampur Complex, reinforcing modern institutional facilities, it said.

The DEO’s vision for the future was highlighted during the ‘Manthan 2025’ Conference, inaugurated by the Defence Minister, which charted a roadmap towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, focusing on carbon-neutral cantonments, technology-driven land management, institutional reforms, and citizen-centric governance.

On the superannuation of Gupta, the Defence Ministry and the DEO hailed his impactful tenure, which strengthened institutional foundations, initiated landmark reforms, and reinforced DEO’s role as a modern, efficient, and citizen-focused Organisation, said the statement.

