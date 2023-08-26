Delhi airport fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft: DIAL

New Delhi, Aug 26 The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), spearheaded by the GMR Group, revealed on Saturday that airlines have submitted requests to cancel 80 departing and an equal number of arriving domestic flights spanning three days starting September 8 for the G20 Summit to be held in the national capital.

The Delhi airport operator also emphasised that the airport is well-prepared, boasting abundant aircraft parking space to accommodate the needs during the summit duration.

"We take immense pride in India's role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellation of flights has no linkage to parking of aircraft. We have already provided the required parking. Decisions on cancellations have been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 Summit," DIAL said in a statement.

“We would like to assure all the travellers that Delhi airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft. So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at the airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights,” it said.

“While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimise any inconvenience caused to the passengers,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor