Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Treatment for Elderly Under Sanjeevani Yojna if AAP Wins (Watch Video)

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that his party will introduce the 'Sanjeevani Yojna' to provide free treatment to people aged 60 and above if they return to power in Delhi. With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year, Kejriwal revealed that registration for the scheme will commence in the next two to three days.

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, “Elderly over the age of 60 will receive free treatment under the Sanjeevani Yojna, in private and government hospitals both… There will be no upper limit on the cost of treatment. Registration for this will start in a… pic.twitter.com/WYQGjQI8Ga — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

At an event held at the party headquarters, Kejriwal stated that AAP volunteers would visit households to register eligible elderly individuals for the scheme. He further said that the AAP government would implement the 'Sanjeevani Yojna' after the elections.

“AAP workers will visit your homes for registration. They will provide you with a card—keep it safe. Once we come into power after the elections, this policy will be implemented,” he added.

