Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Congress Releases Second List of 26 Candidates; Fields Farhad Suri Against Manish Sisodia in Jangpura

The Congress on Tuesday unveiled its second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, nominating Farhad Suri to contest against AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Jangpura. The party has also fielded former AAP MLAs Asim Khan and Devender Sehrawat. With this announcement, the Congress has now named 47 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly polls.

Asim Khan has been fielded from Matia Mahal, while Devender Sehrawat will contest from Bijwasan. Both former AAP MLAs had joined the Congress on Monday. In addition, Asim Ahmed Khan has been fielded from Matia Mahal, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Matiala, Mukesh Sharma from Uttam Nagar, Rajesh Lilothia from Seemapuri, Devender Sehrawat from Bijwasan, Dharmpal Chandela from Rajouri Garden, and Gurcharan Singh Raju from Krishna Nagar, among others.

The list was announced shortly after the Congress' top leadership approved the names of 26 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi participated in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting via video conferencing, while Delhi in-charge Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin, Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, and other CEC members were physically present at the AICC headquarters in the national capital.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly elections for all 70 constituencies are set to take place on or before February 2025. The last Assembly elections were conducted in February 2020, following which the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government, with Arvind Kejriwal assuming office as Chief Minister for a third consecutive term. The tenure of the 7th Delhi Assembly is slated to conclude on February 15, 2025.

