Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Delhi Police Register FIR Against AAP Candidate Amanatullah Khan Over MCC Violation

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The Police took action after a video surfaced showing the AAP leader allegedly roaming in his constituency (Okhla) along with his supporters after the campaigning period ended.

The DCP of South East Delhi, on the official handle on X, posted, "In this matter, FIR No 95/25 under section 223/3/5 BNS & 126 RP Act against Amanatullah has been registered at Police Station Jamia Nagar for violating MCC."

Meanwhile, polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said. Earlier on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal made some serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police claiming their actions are tantamount to supporting hooliganism against AAP and protecting the BJP's wrongdoing.

This followed after Delhi Police filed a case against Atishi over violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Kejriwal took to social media to express his outrage, stating that the ECI and Delhi Police are working together to disrupt the electoral process and favour the BJP and claimed that their primary focus is to engage in hooliganism, protect the interests of BJP, and distribute liquor and money.

The South East Delhi DCP mentioned on Tuesday that the AAP candidate (Atishi) with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles were found violating the MCC.

"On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On a complaint by FST, a case under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is registered at Police Station Govindpuri," the DCP said.

The DCP South East Delhi in another post on X said that AAP members Ashmit and Sagar Mehta obstructed and assaulted a Head Constable.

"On 04/02/25, at 00:59 hrs, a gathering was reported at Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Govindpuri. HC Kaushal Pal responded & began videography. AAP members Ashmit & Sagar Mehta obstructed & assaulted him," it said. "FIR No. 106/25 is registered under section 221/132/121(1)/3(5) BNS at 0S Govindpuri for causing obstruction in discharge of public duty & assault while on duty. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP added.