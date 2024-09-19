Delhi: BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Reservation Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed complaints on Thursday against Rahul Gandhi in Delhi over his remarks on reservations during his recent visit to the US. The complaints were submitted at the Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar, and Parliament Street police stations.

Mohan Lal Gihara, president of the BJP's Scheduled Caste (SC) unit, Charanjit Singh Lovely from the Sikh cell, and CL Meena from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) wing lodged the complaints, criticizing Gandhi's statements about reservations for the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

One complaint formally accused Rahul Gandhi, MP for Rae Bareilly, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, of making divisive and provocative remarks against the SC, ST, and OBC communities, thus threatening India's internal security, sovereignty, unity, and integrity.