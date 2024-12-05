Delhi BMW Car Accident Video: High-Speed Luxury Vehicle Rams Into Divider at Delhi Gate

A high-speed luxury BMW car was involved in an accident on Thursday afternoon, December 5, in the Delhi Gate area. It collided with a Tata Punch car before crashing into a divider. The incident has raised concerns about reckless driving and road safety in the busy area.

According to Delhi Police, the collision occurred when the BMW, travelling at high speed, struck the Tata Punch car, dragging it nearly 100 meters from the point of impact. Fortunately, the BMW driver sustained only minor injuries, and no pedestrians were harmed during the incident.

Delhi BMW Car Accident Video

A high-speed accident involving a BMW sports convertible occurred at Delhi Gate, where the vehicle rammed into a divider.



The impact was so severe that the car was dragged for nearly 100 meters from the point of collision. pic.twitter.com/lan7gw4ErY — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) December 5, 2024

Police are investigating the accident, which was caused by speeding and potential reckless driving. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at PS IP Estate. The BMW is registered in the name of Mintu Singh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar.