Delhi Budget 2022: FM announcements on Education Sector in Delhi budget

FM Manish Sisodia announcements on Education Sector

This year, we will focus on initiatives like, including a School Science Museum, classroom digitization, Montessori labs in 100 schools, and Teachers University: FM.

Delhi Government schools have so far achieved the best results in CBSE board examinations despite the COVID-19 pandemic and achieved the Hundred Percent Passing Percentage Result (actually 99.84%) considered almost impossible: FM

To set new standards of quality education, we have formed the Delhi School Education Board. And at the same time, Schools of Specialized Excellence have been opened in Delhi for specialized studies of different subjects: FM

International methods of teaching are being adopted in these schools & assessment of the learning process of children is also being done at the international level. These schools also partner with leading universities, experts to enrich the learning process: FM.

On the demand of parents and teachers, now the happiness curriculum and Deshbhakti curriculum are being started in private schools of Delhi also: FM

Concerning the future of these underprivileged homeless children at an early age, the Delhi Government has decided to set up a boarding school with modern facilities. For this new initiative, I propose ₹ 10 crore in the budget: FM

From this year, we are starting the work of converting all the classrooms of all our schools into digital classrooms in the next 4 years: FM.

We have set up a modern Montessori Lab in Sarvodaya School, Rajendra Nagar. Montessori Lab plays a very important role in the development of Early Childhood Education. We will set up similar Montessori labs in 100 more schools in the coming times: FM.

Taking sports forward in schools, we have started working on sports infrastructure in 100 selected schools as per the needs of local children and society: FM.

After the formation of the Government in 2015, so far 5 new Universities have been opened in Delhi by the Kejriwal Government: FM.

Two new campuses of Ambedkar University were opened at Karampura and Lodhi Road. Simultaneously, the East Delhi campus of DTU was opened. The East Delhi campus of IP University will start functioning from this year: FM.

15 campuses of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University have started this year and for courses like Graduation, Post Graduation, B.Tech, Diploma, etc. 7,145 new students have secured admission this year: FM.

Along with the 15 campuses started this year, studies in 11 more campuses of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will start from this year and 2,500 more children will be able to get admission: FM.

Delhi Teachers University has also started its work with full pace and we are trying our best to provide B. Ed. courses from the next session after obtaining necessary approval: FM.

I propose a total outlay of ₹ 16,278 crores in the Education Sector for the financial year 2022-23. This includes ₹ 14,412 crores under revenue and ₹ 1,866 crores under capital expenditure: FM.



Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."