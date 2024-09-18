Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 14 Injured After Multi-Storey Building Collapses in Karol Bagh (Video)

At least three people were killed and 14 others injured when a multi-story building collapsed in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi on Wednesday, police said. Rescue operations are ongoing as officials fear more individuals might be trapped under the debris.

3 people have died and and 14 injured in house collapse incident in Karol Bagh, say Delhi Police https://t.co/n1SywDixLb — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

The collapse occurred around 9 a.m. in Bapa Nagar, a densely populated neighbourhood in central Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsh Vardhan reported that the incident involved a two-storey structure on a plot of approximately 25 square yards.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, though officials suspect the building’s age and recent heavy rains may have contributed to the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi expressed her condolences and called for immediate action to assist the victims. “This incident is tragic,” Atishi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I have instructed the District Magistrate to provide all possible help to those affected and ensure the injured receive prompt treatment. Investigations into the cause of the collapse are underway.”

करोल बाग इलाक़े में मकान गिरने का ये हादसा बेहद दुखद है। मैंने ज़िलाअधिकारी को आदेश दिए हैं कि वहां रहने वाले लोगों और पीड़ितों की हर संभव मदद करें, कोई घायल है तो उसका इलाज कराएँ और इस हादसे के कारणों का पता लगाएँ। हादसे को लेकर निगम मेयर से भी बात हुई हैं।



इस साल बहुत बारिश… https://t.co/CfnLlIb6hx — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) September 18, 2024

Atishi also urged the public to report any unsafe buildings or construction issues to prevent future tragedies. “There has been a lot of rain this year. If anyone notices signs of structural danger, please inform the authorities immediately. The government will take swift action.”