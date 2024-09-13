Delhi Building Collapse: Fire Department Rescues Two, Search for Third Underway

In a tragic incident a portion of building collapsed in Nabi Karim area of the national capital today September 13 morning. As per the ANI report at least two or three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued.

Delhi: A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area, two of the three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued. Rescue operation for the third is underway: Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

The incident took place near Billa Dargah, a locality in Delhi. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to the information of Fire Department, the rescue operation for the third is underway.