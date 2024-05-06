Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Faces NIA Probe for Alleged Funding from Banned Khalistani Group

Its seems that there is no relief to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as On Monday, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against him for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organization “Sikhs for Justice” a pro-Khalistan organization.

Lg Vinai Kumar Saxena had received a complaint that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had received substantial funds - USD 16 million - from extremist Khalistani groups to assist in the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and promote Pro-Khalistani sentiments.

Ashoo Mongia of the World Hindu Federation filed a complaint, urging the Union Home Secretary to investigate a complaint against a sitting Chief Minister regarding political funding from a banned extremist organization. Saxena recommended a forensic examination of the electronic evidence provided by the complainant.

Additionally, Saxena forwarded a letter from Kejriwal to Iqbal Singh in 2014, where Kejriwal mentioned the AAP Government's actions, including recommending the release of Professor Bhullar and forming an SIT. The complaint also mentioned a video by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, alleging that the Kejriwal-led AAP received $16 million from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.

Who is Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar?

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case, was involved in the killing of nine individuals and injuring 31 others in a blast near the Youth Congress headquarters in Delhi. Arrested after being deported from Germany, Bhullar has been incarcerated in Tihar jail since 1995. Initially sentenced to death by a designated Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court in August 2001, his sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment in 2014.