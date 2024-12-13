Delhi CM Atishi Announces Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid for Women, Registration Opening Soon

The Delhi government is set to launch the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana in the next 10-15 days, providing financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month to women in the city. Chief Minister Atishi announced on Friday that the registration process for the scheme is being finalized, and eligible women will receive one or two installments by March 31, 2025, before the financial year ends.

The scheme was initially announced by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, who promised to increase the assistance amount to ₹2,100 if AAP returns to power. At a press conference, Atishi emphasized that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. “We have fulfilled our promise to provide financial assistance to women despite the opposition's attempts to create obstacles,” she said.

The primary goal of the scheme is to promote financial independence for women, ensuring they do not have to rely on family members for small personal needs. However, Atishi clarified that certain groups are ineligible for the scheme. These include permanent government employees, women who paid income tax in the last financial year, and those already receiving pensions.

Atishi also highlighted other initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for women in Delhi. These include free education in government schools, accessible healthcare through Mohalla clinics, and free bus travel for women, which facilitates their mobility for education, employment, and job searches. She reiterated the government’s commitment to creating opportunities and reducing financial barriers for women.