Delhi CM Gupta, BJP chief Sachdeva hail NDA win in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 14 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday hailed the NDA's victory in Bihar Assembly elections, crediting development-oriented, transparent and people-centric policies of the double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the electoral success.

CM Gupta, who herself campaigned for NDA candidates in Bihar, said in a message on X, “Today, Bihar has sent a message with full force that it does not want jungle raj, corruption, and weak administration, but rather good governance, stability, and rapid development. This resounding support for the NDA provides new strength to the collective resolve of ‘Developed Bihar - Developed India’.”

“My crores of salutations to the affectionate people of Bihar for giving a resounding majority to the NDA. This historic mandate received by the NDA in Bihar is a symbol of the unwavering trust of the people in the development-oriented, transparent, and people-centric policies of the double-engine government under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the able leadership of Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumarji,” she said.

Heartfelt congratulations to all component parties of the NDA, the leadership, and the dedicated and hardworking workers of @BJP4Bihar for this decisive victory. At the same time, my humble regards to the people of Bihar who have strengthened democracy, said Delhi Chief Minister.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said Bihar has chosen the all-round development of the NDA. The women of Bihar have chosen a better future for their families, and both the educated and hardworking youth have rejected the “tenth-fail” Opposition.

The Delhi BJP President said that one undeniable reason for the NDA’s massive victory in Bihar is that the people of Bihar see hope for the state’s development in PM Modi.

Additionally, whether it is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or other NDA parties in Bihar, all campaigned under the Prime Minister’s leadership and helped turn this win into a major triumph.

Sachdeva said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has played a role in strengthening not only the party’s organisational structure but also the preparedness of the entire NDA, giving it a new direction.

"In the land of Chanakya, Bihar, Home Minister Amit Shah has once again proven to be the Chanakya handling the organisational dimension of politics.

"On the other hand, BJP National President J.P. Nadda's mobilisation of party workers has no parallel," he said.

