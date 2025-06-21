Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in Yoga Day event; calls for reviving Yamuna River

New Delhi, June 21 On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a large-scale yoga session at Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club, located near the banks of the Yamuna River.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent leaders, including Minister Parvesh Verma, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Minister Kapil Mishra, and Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht.

Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered early in the morning to take part in the session, held in the scenic backdrop of the Yamuna. The Chief Minister used the moment to emphasise the connection between well-being, nature, and civic responsibility.

Speaking at the session, CM Rekha Gupta said, “I was reminded of my sense of duty. Just as the Yamuna flows continuously here, it should appear the same throughout Delhi wherever the Yamuna passes, with even more water flowing in it.”

The event was one of several organised across Delhi as part of the nationwide ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative.

In Thyagaraj Stadium, Minister Parvesh Verma led another well-attended yoga session. Minister Ashish Sood performed yoga at Chhatrasal Stadium, while the Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar hosted a lively morning of 'asanas' and meditation.

At Qutub Minar, one of Delhi’s most iconic heritage sites, a mass yoga demonstration drew a large and diverse crowd, further reflecting the day’s theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

These events formed part of the broader national celebration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam, where more than one lakh locations across the country hosted synchronised yoga sessions involving over 2 crore people.

Now in its 11th year, International Day of Yoga has evolved into a global phenomenon. The day is observed across continents and cultures, and India continues to play a pivotal role in promoting mindfulness, discipline, and sustainable living through the practice of yoga.

The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' has further emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.

