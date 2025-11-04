Delhi: Crime Branch nabs two in Bhalswa Dairy attempt-to-murder case

New Delhi, Nov 4 In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two wanted and “desperate” criminals accused in a violent attack and rioting incident that took place in North Delhi earlier this year, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The arrest comes after an intensive operation led by Inspector Satender Poonia and his team from the Intelligence and Surveillance Cell (ISC).

According to police, the attack occurred on the night of July 18, 2025, in the Bhalswa Dairy area, where four identified men, along with several unidentified associates, allegedly assaulted members of a neighbouring family using knives and sticks with the intent to kill.

Five people were injured in the attack. After committing the offence, the attackers fled the scene.

A case (FIR No. 486/25) was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Bhalswa Dairy.

During the investigation, police identified Md. Mumtaz Ansari is the key conspirator behind the crime.

While seven adults accused and three juveniles had already been apprehended earlier, the Crime Branch continued to track the remaining suspects.

In a coordinated effort involving technical surveillance and human intelligence, a police team led by Inspector Poonia and Sohan Lal traced and apprehended Mumtaz Ansari and his associate Shamim from the Inderlok area.

Police said Ansari, 29, a resident of Mojiwala Bagh in Azadpur and listed as a “Bad Character” of PS Bhalswa Dairy, is a habitual offender.

He was released on bail in June 2025 and has been named in multiple cases over the years across North Delhi police stations, including those under attempt-to-murder, murder conspiracy, arms possession, rioting, and theft.

He was also carrying Non-Bailable Warrants in earlier cases registered at PS Mahendra Park and PS Model Town.

His co-accused Shamim, 50, also a resident of Azadpur, was arrested alongside him.

During questioning, Ansari allegedly admitted to planning and provoking the assault.

Police said further investigation and legal action are underway.

