Delhi Crime: Man attacks family with axe; wife killed, children injured

New Delhi, April 27 A woman lost her life while her son and daughter were left injured after her husband attacked them with an axe in the Neb Sarai area in South Delhi on Thursday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Suman.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 6:24 a.m., informing that the caller's mother had been attacked with an axe by her husband.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found a woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries on her neck. She was declared brought after the police took her to the hospital. The deceased's 30-year-old daughter had injury marks on her neck, while her 28-year-old had injury marks on his neck and forehead," said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Both of them identified their father, Vijay Veer (55), as the attacker.

"The accused was also found on the spot with a wound on his left wrist, which he had caused himself," the DCP said.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the deceased, Suman, had married Vijay in 1992, and the couple had two children, a daughter born in 1993 and a son born in 1995.

"After their marriage, they lived in Neb Sarai at Vijay Veer's relative's house. However, Vijay was allegedly abusive towards his wife, taunting and torturing her for not receiving enough from her parents during their marriage," the DCP said.

Additionally, he had extra-marital affairs and neglected his family, leading to conflicts with his wife and children, who supported their mother.

"In 2017, an argument over Vijay's habits led to him firing on his family to eliminate them, resulting in his son sustaining gunshot injuries. A case was registered against Vijay, but the family later settled the matter and the proceedings were quashed," the officer said.

After the incident, Vijay continued to harass and neglect his family.

"On the day of the incident, he attacked his wife while she was sleeping, with the intention of eliminating his entire family," the DCP said.

After killing his wife, Vijay attacked his children with the axe, but they managed to snatch the weapon from him and barricaded themselves in their room before calling the police.

