Delhi Crime: Man Kidnaps and Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl in Shahbad Dairy Area; Angry Mob Sets Accused's House on Fire

An angry mob torched the accused house after he allegedly abducted and raped and a 4-year-old girl in the Shahbad Dairy area of outer north Delhi. After receiving the complaint, the police arrested the accused on Thursday (August 22).

The police took prompt action to catch the accused within 12 hours of the incident. The accused was identified as Paalak. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Singh said that they received a PCR call at the Shahbad Dairy police station at around 9 pm on Wednesday (August 21) in which a man told the police that his neighbour had lured his 4-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her.

After the call, the police rushed to the spot where they investigated the incident after meeting the victim's family. The minor victim was admitted to the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment and examination. "A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was prepared and the victim was counselled by a DCW counsellor after which she was safely handed over to her parents," the DCP.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Two Others Booked Under POSCO for Registering Fake Gang Rape Case in Jhansi.

According to the Indian Express report, the girl was taken by their neighbour, who goes by an alias named Paalak, at around 3 pm by luring her with sweets and toffees. After three hours at around 6 pm, the parents found their daughter in a despondent state near a lane close to their house. The girl narrated the crime to their parents, after which the parents filed a complaint under sections of the kidnapping of the BNS and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, an angary mob of nearby locals vandalised and torch the house of the accused, however, due to heavy police presence a major tragedy was averted. Communal tension in the area was also reported as the accused belonged to a different religion.