Delhi: Doctors successfully remove 3 live botflies from American woman's eye

Doctors at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, have successfully removed three live human botflies from a woman's eye. The woman had been having eye swelling and itching for the last 4 to 6 weeks. However, as the problem worsened, the woman went to the doctor at the hospital. At that moment, it was discovered that the woman had a boatfly in her eye. After that, it was decided to operate on the woman as per the doctor's advice. Three live human botflies were surgically removed from woman's eye. The size of the botflies was 2 cm.

The 32-year-old woman had been to Amazon jungle two months back. After returning from this tour, he experienced swelling in the right upper eyelid along with redness and tenderness. She had consulted doctors in the US, but doctors there did not remove the boatfly.

The woman was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Delhi. At that time, the doctors managed to remove 3 flies (botfly) from her eye in 10 to 15 minutes of surgery. Notably, the woman was not given any anesthesia during the operation. The woman, on the other hand, was discharged from the hospital within hours of the operation.

The head and advisor of the emergency department of the hospital, "It was a rare form of Myiasis," said Dr Mohammed Nadeem. "We removed three live flies from the patient's eye." Now, the woman's condition is stable. However, if the flies had not been removed, the nose and face would have been affected and there would have been a risk of death, he said. Nadeem said.