Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai rolls out 'Summer Action Plan' to make Delhi pollution free

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday rolled out a 'Summer Action Plan' to make the national capital free from pollution.

Rai today said that two immediate plans, namely 'Anti-Open Burning' will commence from tomorrow and 'Anti Road Dust campaign' from April 15.

In a tweet today, Rai wrote, "Summer Action Plan to make Delhi pollution-free: 2 immediate plans--Anti Open Burning from tomorrow and Anti Road Dust campaign from 15th April. 12 Long Term Plans- Many campaigns including Mega Tree Plantation, Urban Farming, Development of Lakes, Development of Parks."

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heatwave conditions remain in the forecast for Delhi on Monday, with a maximum temperature of around 41 degrees Celsius.

"Heat Wave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in most parts over on 10th in many parts on 11th and in some parts on 12th to 14th April over West Rajasthan; heat Wave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts on 10th and 11th April...., " tweeted India Meteorological Department yesterday.

".....over East Rajasthan; heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana-Delhi during 10th-11th; heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh on 10th April," the weather agency tweeted.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a government agency, on Monday, informed that the Air Quality Index is in the poor category with AQI being at 252.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor