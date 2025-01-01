Delhi: Fire Breaks Out Paper Roll Factory in Nangli Puna (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a paper roll factory in Nangli Puna in outer-north Delhi, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

"A call regarding the fire was received at 11.49 pm and ten fire tenders were pressed into service," said the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, adding they took four hours to douse off the fire.

Delhi Factory Fire

The fire broke out at the paper roll factory located at 500 square yards. No injuries were reported in the incident.